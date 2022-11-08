Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 207,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530 shares of company stock worth $154,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

