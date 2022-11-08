Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 454.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,955 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

