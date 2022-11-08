Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4 %

SNOW opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.35.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

