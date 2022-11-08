Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 14,679 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 296.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 212,689 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ING opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ING Groep

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.