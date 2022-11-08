Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 260 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.