Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VTC opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

