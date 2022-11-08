KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.