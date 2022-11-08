KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KIO stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
