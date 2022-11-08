Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82 EPS.

KSS stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 281,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,521. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

