Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $26.85

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $28.92. Kohl’s shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 131,654 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

