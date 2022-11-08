Kokoswap (KOKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.77 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $191.77 million and $74,656.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

