Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.04 million and $656,343.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00242085 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00086084 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064483 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000207 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,598 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.