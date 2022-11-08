KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $908.09 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.23 or 0.00049067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.
KuCoin Token Profile
KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.
KuCoin Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
