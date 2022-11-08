Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

