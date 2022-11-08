Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

