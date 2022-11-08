Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $107.99 million and $668,993.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00584513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.24 or 0.30446328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

