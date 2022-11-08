Larry G. Dillon Sells 500 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of C&F Financial stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $61.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
