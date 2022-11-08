Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.79.
Latham Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of SWIM opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 365.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $428,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 127,771 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
