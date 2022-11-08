Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 365.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $428,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 127,771 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.