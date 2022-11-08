Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 1,055 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. 1,107,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

