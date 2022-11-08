Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $350.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $361.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

