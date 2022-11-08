Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 1.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 860,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

