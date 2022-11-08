LEMONCHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $430,426.00 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00007760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $430,426.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.