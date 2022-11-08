LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $35.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s current price.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

TREE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.01. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LendingTree by 29.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

