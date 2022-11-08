Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,558 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.