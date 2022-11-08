Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 142,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

