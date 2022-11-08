Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

