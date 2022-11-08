Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

