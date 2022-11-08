Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 585 ($6.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 780 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.