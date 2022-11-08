Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 237 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

