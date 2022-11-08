LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 6.6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 5,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,125. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 375,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 225,728 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

