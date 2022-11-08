Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $565,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 501.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 65.5% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

