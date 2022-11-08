Liquity USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,908.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005302 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $193.54 million and $274,908.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00587881 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.85 or 0.30621744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 185,372,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.