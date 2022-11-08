Lithium Americas’ (LAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$35.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.03. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -45.07. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$24.65 and a 1-year high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

