Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Target by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

