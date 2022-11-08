Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

