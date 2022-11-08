Lmcg Investments LLC Has $20.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $543.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

