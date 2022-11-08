Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.