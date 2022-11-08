Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

