Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

