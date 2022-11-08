Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,929,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

