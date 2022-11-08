Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 635 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.