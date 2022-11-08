Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

L stock remained flat at $55.60 on Tuesday. 8,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,508. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

