LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider David Stewart Buys 65 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider David Stewart purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($172.14).

Shares of LSL Property Services stock remained flat at GBX 228 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 323.08. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 443 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £237.08 million and a P/E ratio of 530.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

