LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider David Stewart Buys 65 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider David Stewart purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($172.14).
LSL Property Services Price Performance
Shares of LSL Property Services stock remained flat at GBX 228 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 323.08. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 443 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of £237.08 million and a P/E ratio of 530.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About LSL Property Services
