LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

