Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
