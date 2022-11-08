Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

