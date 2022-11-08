Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $11.52. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 535,846 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Get Lyft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,117,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Trading Down 18.3 %

About Lyft

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.