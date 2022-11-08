Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 719,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.