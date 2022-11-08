Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

ORLY traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $833.33. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,347. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $735.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

