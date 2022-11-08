Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

