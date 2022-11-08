Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $327,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

