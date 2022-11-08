Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $372,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,650. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

